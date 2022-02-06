Bucks And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Oregon on Saturday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

As for the Trail Blazers, their full starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Both teams are currently in much different places in the standings as the Bucks are the fourth seed in the east, while the Trail Blazers are the tenth seed in the west.

The Bucks are 31-21 on the season, and 13-12 in games on the road.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are 21-32, and 14-14 in games at home.

