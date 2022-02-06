Bucks And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups
The Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineups.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Oregon on Saturday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
As for the Trail Blazers, their full starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Both teams are currently in much different places in the standings as the Bucks are the fourth seed in the east, while the Trail Blazers are the tenth seed in the west.
The Bucks are 31-21 on the season, and 13-12 in games on the road.
Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are 21-32, and 14-14 in games at home.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.