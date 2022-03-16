Bucks And Kings Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings are facing off in California on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Everyone on the injury report has already been ruled out for the contest.

The Bucks come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-26 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Kings, they come in with a 25-45 record in 70 games, and are the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, while the Kings have not been to the postseason since 2006.

