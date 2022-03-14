Skip to main content
Bucks And Jazz Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Salt Lake City to face off with the Utah Jazz on Monday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.  

The full injury report for the Bucks and Jazz can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-26 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and 18-14 in 32 games on the road. 

As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-25 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They have gone 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and are 24-10 in 34 games at home. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

