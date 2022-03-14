Bucks And Jazz Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Salt Lake City to face off with the Utah Jazz on Monday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for the Bucks and Jazz can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-26 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and 18-14 in 32 games on the road.

As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-25 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.

They have gone 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and are 24-10 in 34 games at home.

The Related stories on NBA basketball