Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for Tuesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will likely have their best player back in the lineup.     

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, is listed as probable for Tuesday and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the east with a 44-27 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They are 8-2 in their last ten games overall, and an impressive 24-12 in the 36 games that they have played at home this season.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

