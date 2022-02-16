Bucks Injury Report Against The Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Brook Lopez and Wesley Matthews have all been ruled out for the game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed last game against the Trail Blazers with an ankle injury, will be available on Tuesday night.
The Bucks won the NBA title last season last year, which was the first of Antetokounmpo's career, and he also won NBA Finals MVP.
This season, they are once again back to being one of the best teams in the NBA with a 35-23 record.
They are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
