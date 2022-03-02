Bucks Injury Report Against The Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Miami Heat in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Miami Heat in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-25 record in the 62 games that they have played so far.

After winning the NBA Championship last season, they are once again one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

In the 33 games that they have played at home, they are an impressive 21-12, and they are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

The two teams faced off in the playoffs last season, and the Bucks swept the series 4-0.

