Skip to main content
Bucks Injury Report For Friday's Game Against Knicks

Bucks Injury Report For Friday's Game Against Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin on Friday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin on Friday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

Westley Matthews is probable, Rodney Hood is doubtful and Brook Lopez is out. 

The Bucks come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-20 record in 50 games.  

They are 17-8 at home this season, and 5-5 in their last ten games overall on the season. 

As for the Knicks, they are the 11th seed in the east with a 23-26 record. 

In the 23 games that they have played on the road they are 11-12. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16406518_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against Knicks

17 seconds ago
USATSI_17449695_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About Draymond Green

1 minute ago
USATSI_17448463_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16176533_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Jazz

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
News

Rockets And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

13 minutes ago
USATSI_16255123
News

This Team Is Reportedly No Longer Interested In Ben Simmons

18 minutes ago
USATSI_17490098_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Status Timberwolves-Suns Game

19 minutes ago
USATSI_15399529_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17046206
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Grizzlies Game

28 minutes ago