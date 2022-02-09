Skip to main content
Bucks Injury Report For Tuesday Night

Bucks Injury Report For Tuesday Night

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Update: Grayson Allen will be available to play.  

The Milwaukee Bucks are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Brook Lopez and George Hill have been ruled out, while Grayson Allen is listed a probable.  

The Bucks come into the game on a roll winning each of their last three games, and are 7-3 in their last ten games overall. 

They have moved all the way up to the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-21 record in the 55 games that they've played in. 

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and once again look like they will be a contender to defend their title this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16353200_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report For Tuesday Night

14 seconds ago
USATSI_11604623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Knicks

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17295819_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Magic

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Jazz Game

18 minutes ago
USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Nuggets

19 minutes ago
USATSI_17630775_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

31 minutes ago
USATSI_15770767_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Josh Hart Tweeted After Getting Traded

49 minutes ago
USATSI_17145079_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said About The Trade Deadline Before The Nets Play The Celtics

50 minutes ago
USATSI_16161159_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Pelicans Reportedly Traded For C.J. McCollum

51 minutes ago