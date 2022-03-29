Bucks Injury Report Against The 76ers
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Pennsylvania to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening, and for the game the Bucks have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Bucks against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable, while DeAndre' Bembry has been ruled out for the contest.
The Bucks and 76ers are both tied with a 48-26 record on the season, so this game has very big implications on playoff seeding.
