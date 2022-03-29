Bucks Final Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening, and for the game their injury report has been finalized.

The injury report for the Bucks against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was listed as probable, has been upgraded to available.

The update can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks and 76ers are both tied as the second and third seeds in the Eastern Conference with a 48-26 record.

