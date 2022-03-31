Bucks Finalized Injury Report Against The Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks are in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced there finalized injury report.

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Nets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks enter the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-28 record in the 75 games that they have played.

