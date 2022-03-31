Skip to main content
Bucks Finalized Injury Report Against The Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their final injury report for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced there finalized injury report.

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Nets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Bucks enter the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-28 record in the 75 games that they have played. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17864280_168388303_lowres
