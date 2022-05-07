Bucks Initial Injury Report For Game 3 Against The Celtics
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin, and for the game they have announced their initial injury report.
George Hill is listed as probable for the contest, while Khris Middleton remains ruled out.
The Bucks are coming off winning the NBA Championship in 2021 against the Phoenix Suns in six games, and they picked up this season right where they left off last year.
They finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and crushed the Chicago Bulls in just five games in the first-round of the playoffs.
In the first game against the Celtics in Boston last Saturday, they dominated the second half to win 101-89 and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
However, the Celtics fired back in Game 2 and the series is now tied up at 1-1.
Currently, the Bucks have the advantage because the next two games are in Wisconsin and they have already won a game on the road.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.