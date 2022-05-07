Skip to main content

Bucks Initial Injury Report For Game 3 Against The Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their initial injury report for Game 3 against the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin, and for the game they have announced their initial injury report.  

NBA's official Injury Report 

George Hill is listed as probable for the contest, while Khris Middleton remains ruled out.  

The Bucks are coming off winning the NBA Championship in 2021 against the Phoenix Suns in six games, and they picked up this season right where they left off last year. 

They finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and crushed the Chicago Bulls in just five games in the first-round of the playoffs. 

In the first game against the Celtics in Boston last Saturday, they dominated the second half to win 101-89 and take a 1-0 lead in the series. 

However, the Celtics fired back in Game 2 and the series is now tied up at 1-1. 

Currently, the Bucks have the advantage because the next two games are in Wisconsin and they have already won a game on the road. 

