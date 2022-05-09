Bucks Injury Report For Game 4 Against Celtics
The Milwaukee bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in Wisconsin, and for the game they have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time.
The only played on the report is Khris Middleton, who is still out due to a left knee MCL sprain.
The Bucks come into the game with a 2-1 lead in the series, so they can take a commanding 3-1 lead in front of their home crowd on Monday night.
They beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games in the first-round, and then won Game 1 in Boston against the Celtics.
In the second game, the Celtics roared back for a blowout win, but then the Bucks took a close Game 3 by a score of 103-101.
The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions, and they finished this season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, the Celtics are the second seed and they beat the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round (they swept them in four games).
