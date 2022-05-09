Skip to main content

Bucks Injury Report For Game 4 Against Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in Wisconsin, and for the game they have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The only played on the report is Khris Middleton, who is still out due to a left knee MCL sprain.  

The Bucks come into the game with a 2-1 lead in the series, so they can take a commanding 3-1 lead in front of their home crowd on Monday night.  

They beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games in the first-round, and then won Game 1 in Boston against the Celtics. 

In the second game, the Celtics roared back for a blowout win, but then the Bucks took a close Game 3 by a score of 103-101. 

The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions, and they finished this season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Meanwhile, the Celtics are the second seed and they beat the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round (they swept them in four games).

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_17932762_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report For Game 4 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar26 seconds ago
USATSI_18123799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_18198658_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Ja Morant Playing In Game 4?

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_18198780_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Latest Injury Report Against The Warriors For Game 4

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17358078_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Current Injury Report Against The Grizzlies For Game 4

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_18042161_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic To Be Named NBA's MVP For 2021-22 Season

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17812880_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Donovan Mitchell’s Interest In Knicks Casts Doubt On Future In Utah

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18226418_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Grizzlies at Warriors Game 4 on Monday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18223882_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Celtics at Bucks Game 4 on Monday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago