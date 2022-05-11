Skip to main content

Bucks Injury Report For Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Game 5 on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night.  

The series is currently knotted up at 2-2 after the Celtics beat the Bucks 116-108 in Wisconsin in Game 4. 

Each team has won one game on the road and won one game at home, so the series has been about as close as it can get up to this point. 

Both teams have also had a double-digit win and a single-digit win. 

For Game 5, the Bucks have updated their injury report as of 3:30 Eastern Time. 

The two teams are very evenly matched, because of their exceptional defensive play as a team, and the fact that they are both led by stars in Jayson Tatum (Celtics) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks). 

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs, so they had a lot of momentum coming into the second-round series. 

Meanwhile, the Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, so they are looking to defend their title and go back-to-back. 

