Bucks Injury Report Against The Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Wisconsin, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Bucks against the Hornets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Brook Lopez and Sandro Mamukelashvili have all been ruled out for the game.
The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
In the 61 games that they have played they are 36-25, which has them as the fifth seed in the east.
They are on a two-game losing streak, and are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.