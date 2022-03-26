Bucks Injury Report Against Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Memphis to face off with the Grizzlies on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Grizzlies can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks will be without Jrue Holiday, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for the contest.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton is listed as probable.

The Bucks come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-27 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

