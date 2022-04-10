Bucks Injury Report Against The Cavs
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The injury report for the Bucks against the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-30 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.
Sunday is their final regular season game of the 2021-22 season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.