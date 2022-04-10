Bucks Injury Report Against The Cavs

Skip to main content
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The injury report for the Bucks against the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-30 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season. 

Sunday is their final regular season game of the 2021-22 season. 

