Bucks Injury Report Against The Mavericks

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Mavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks come into Sunday as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-29 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball