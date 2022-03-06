Bucks Injury Report Against The Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Pat Connaughton, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Brook Lopez and George Hill have all been ruled out for the contest.

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-25 record in the 64 games that they have played so far this season.

They are on a three-game winning streak, and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

The Bucks and Suns faced off in the NBA Finals last season, and the Bucks won the series in six games to win the championship.

