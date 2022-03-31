Skip to main content
Bucks Injury Report Against The Nets

Bucks Injury Report Against The Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Nets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable, while DeAndre' Bembry has been ruled out. 

The Bucks come into the contest as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-28 record in 75 games. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

 

USATSI_16987776_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17992006_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17978138_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Finch Said After The Timberwolves Lost To The Raptors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17864110_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Austin Rivers Tweeted After Getting Ejected

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17993959_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17993863_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15892003_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Utah Jazz's Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17821131_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17987780_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago