Bucks Injury Report Against The Nets
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Bucks against the Nets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable, while DeAndre' Bembry has been ruled out.
The Bucks come into the contest as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-28 record in 75 games.
