Bucks Injury Report Against The Bulls For Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Chicago Bulls.

The Milwaukee Bucks are once again hosting the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

The Bucks have a 1-0 lead after winning the first game of the series in Wisconsin on Sunday evening.

For Game 2, the Bucks have updated their injury report as of 12:30 Eastern Time.

The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions and the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bulls are the sixth seed.

