Final Game 1 Injury Report For Bucks Against Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their injury report for Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Boston Celtics in the second-round of the playoffs, and Game 1 is taking place in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon. 

For the game, the Bucks have finalized their injury report. 

NBA's official injury report 

They will be without veteran guard George Hill, and former All-Star Khris Middleton, who is arguably the team' second best player.  

The Bucks are coming off crushing the Chicago Bulls in th e first-round of the playoffs.  

They did not sweep the Bulls, but they won in just five games and there were several blowouts in the series. 

They won the NBA Title last season, and finished this year as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

As for the Celtics, they are coming off an impressive sweep over the Brooklyn Nets who are led by superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. 

The two players getting swept was shocking to the rest of the NBA and many fans and media.  

Therefore, the Celtics are clearly rolling and look like a legitimate NBA Championship contender this year. 

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have made the Eastern Conference Finals several times, but never been able to break through for the NBA Finals. 

