Bucks Current Injury Report For Game 1 Against Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks have released their initial injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Boston Celtics. The Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round, while the Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA's official injury report

George Hill and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out for the contest.

The Bucks knocked off the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the playoffs in just five games.

The series was totally lopsided as the Bucks only lost one game, and crushed the Bulls in most of the games.

As for the Celtics, they also crushed their opponent in the first-round of the playoffs as they surprisingly swept the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets are led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, so the fact that they could not even win a game was a shocker.

The Celtics did not blowout the Nets in either of the four games, but they made the right plays down the stretch that the Nets failed to make.

The Bucks-Celtics series has the potential to be one of the best matchups of the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Last season, the Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship.

