Bucks Injury Report Against The Nets
The Milwaukee Bucks have released their injury report for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Wisconsin on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Bucks against the Nets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Pat Connaughton and Brook Lopez have both been ruled out for the game, while George Hill is currently listed as questionable.
The Bucks come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-24 record in the 60 games that they have played.
In the 31 games that they have played at home in Wisconsin they are an impressive 20-11.
As for the Nets, they are currently 31-29 on the season, and they are the eighth seed in the east.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.