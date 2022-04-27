Skip to main content

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks have ruled out Khris Middleton for Game 5 against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will remain without one of their best players. 

NBA Champion Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury. 

The Bucks have a 3-1 lead in the series, so a win on Wednesday will advance them to the second-round of the playoffs where they will meet the Boston Celtics (who just swept the Brooklyn Nets). 

The Bulls won Game 2 on the road in a massive upset, but every other game has been controlled by the Bucks.  

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Title and this season they finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

The Bulls were as high as the first and second seed at points during the season, but a major slump and season-ending injury to star point guard Lonzo Ball caused them to fade as the season went on. 

This is their first time in the playoffs since the 2016-17 season when they had Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade.  

