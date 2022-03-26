Bucks Final Injury Report Against The Grizzlies
The Milwaukee Bucks have updated their final injury report for Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday evening, and for the game they have updated their final injury report.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are both upgraded to available, and the entire updated injury report for the night can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Serge Ibaka, Jrue Holiday and DeAndre Bembry have all been ruled out for the contest.
The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-27 record in the 73 games that they have played.
