Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks will be in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, and for the game Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.
However, the two-time MVP is listed as probable, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bucks come into the game with a 30-19 record in 49 games, and are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
After winning the NBA title last season, they remain as one of the elite teams in the NBA.
In the 24 games that they have played on the road, they are 13-11.
In their last ten games overall they are just 5-5, but they are currently on a three-game winning streak.
