Minnesota Timberwolves And Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports For Game 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time for Tuesday's Game 2 contest.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off on Tuesday evening for Game 2 in Tennessee.

For the contest, both teams have announced their injury reports (as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The Timberwolves took Game 1 on the road, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series, and will look to make it 2-0 before heading back to Minnesota for the following two games.

The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are the seventh seed.

The Related stories on NBA basketball