Minnesota Timberwolves And Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports For Game 2

Timberwolves And Grizzlies Injury Reports For Game 2
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time for Tuesday's Game 2 contest.
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off on Tuesday evening for Game 2 in Tennessee.
For the contest, both teams have announced their injury reports (as of 10:30 Eastern Time).
The Timberwolves took Game 1 on the road, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series, and will look to make it 2-0 before heading back to Minnesota for the following two games.
The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are the seventh seed.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.