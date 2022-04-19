Skip to main content

Timberwolves And Grizzlies Injury Reports For Game 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time for Tuesday's Game 2 contest.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off on Tuesday evening for Game 2 in Tennessee.   

For the contest, both teams have announced their injury reports (as of 10:30 Eastern Time).  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Timberwolves took Game 1 on the road, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series, and will look to make it 2-0 before heading back to Minnesota for the following two games.  

The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are the seventh seed. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18101703_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves And Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar38 seconds ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Phoenix Suns And New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17000329_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hawks And Heat's Latest Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18106799_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Hawks at Heat Game 2 On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18108669_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Pelicans at Suns Game 2 On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18100615_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Timberwolves at Grizzlies Game 2 On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17878165_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet About Phoenix Suns Fans

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_17903247_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted During The Jazz-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_18112085_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Just Became The First Player In Warriros History To Do This

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago