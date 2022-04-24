Skip to main content

Timberwolves And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies have finalized their injury reports for Game 4 on Saturday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off at Target Center in Minneapolis for Game 4 on Saturday evening. 

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.  

NBA's official injury report 

The Timberwolves have no one on the injury report, while the Grizzlies have upgraded Dillon Brooks from questionable to available and he will start. 

The Grizzlies have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning Game 3 on the road on Thursday evening. 

They overcame two separate 20+ point deficits during the game, which made for an incredible comeback. 

The Timberwolves won the first game of the series, but have lost the last two. 

The Grizzlies finished the year as the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are the seventh seed. 

Last season, the Grizzlies made the NBA Playoffs, but lost in just five games to the Utah Jazz. 

As for the Timberwolves, they are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season. 

Game 4 will likely be a very completive one as each team will look to make a statement before heading back to Tennessee on Tuesday for Game 5. 

