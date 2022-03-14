Timberwolves And Spurs Injury Reports
The Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs have announced their injury reports for Monday's game in Texas.
The full report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Timberwolves come into the night as one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA with an 8-2 record in their last ten games overall.
They had also been on a six-game winning streak before losing on Friday night in Orlando to the Magic.
Currently, they are 39-30, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Spurs, they are currently the 12th seed in the west with a 26-42 record.
