Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Raptors

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Timberwolves against the Raptors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-33 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball