Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Denver Nuggets, and they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Minnesota on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.
The full lineup and injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of their PR.
The Timberwolves come into the game with a 25-25 record in the 50 game that they have played in this season, and are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are 5-5 in their last ten games, and in the 24 games that they have played at one they are 14-10.
As for the Nuggets, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-21 record in the 49 games that have played this season.
They are currently on a five-game winning streak.
