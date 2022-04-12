Timberwolves Updated Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers for the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have updated their injury report.

They entered the day having zero players in the entire report, but they have now downgraded veteran forward Taurean Prince to questionable.

The winner of the contest heads straight to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

This would be the first time the Timberwolves have made the postseason since 2018.

The Related stories on NBA basketball