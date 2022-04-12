Timberwolves Updated Injury Report Against The Clippers
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers for the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have updated their injury report.
They entered the day having zero players in the entire report, but they have now downgraded veteran forward Taurean Prince to questionable.
The winner of the contest heads straight to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
This would be the first time the Timberwolves have made the postseason since 2018.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.