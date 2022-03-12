Skip to main content
Timberwolves And Heat's Injury Reports

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Saturday evening.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports. 

The full injury report for the two teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Timberwolves come into the game after losing to the Orlando Magic in Florida the night before, which snapped a six-game winning streak. 

However, they are still an impressive 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and 38-30 on the season in 68 games. 

Currently, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference. 

As for the Heat, they come into the night as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 45-23 record in 68 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

