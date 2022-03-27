Skip to main content
Timberwolves And Celtics Injury Reports

Timberwolves And Celtics Injury Reports

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports. 

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-32 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Celtics, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-28 record in 74 games. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16088217_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar58 seconds ago
USATSI_17903251_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Bucks

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17944636_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Lowry Said After The Heat Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17973489_168388303_lowres
News

Everyone Is Talking About Andre Drummond's Play In The Nets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_16948335_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_17910800_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17441244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17934359_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Warriors-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago