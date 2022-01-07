Patrick Beverley's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Thunder Game
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Oklahoma to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Patrick Beverley is listed as questionable for the game due to a groin injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Timberwolves and Thunder just played each other on Wednesday night in Minnesota and the Timberwolves picked up a 98-90 win, and advanced to 18-20 in 38 games this season.
As for the Thunder, they fell to 13-24 on the season in 37 games.
The Timberwolves are the ninth seed in the Western Conference, while the Thunder are the 14th seed in the Western Conference (the only team they are ahead of is the Houston Rockets).
