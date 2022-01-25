Anthony Edwards Injury Status For Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Anthony Edwards is not listed on the injury report for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Edwards needed help leaving the court at the end of the Timberwolves win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night (see tweet below from Bally Sports North).

Clearly, the injury was not serious since he is not on the injury report, which is great news for the Timberwolves.

Edwards is averaging 22.2 points per game, and is one of the best young players in the entire NBA.

He was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Georgia.

