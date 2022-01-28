Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Warriors
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.
The full lineup and injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team's PR Twitter account.
D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns make up the starting lineup.
The Timberwolves come into the game with a 24-23 record in 47 games, and they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 35-13 record in 48 games played.
They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
