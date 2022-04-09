Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 127-121 on Thursday evening.

After the game, Towns sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the game, and Anthony Edwards exploded for 49 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

The Timberwolves improved to 46-35 in the 81 games that they have played in this season, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

