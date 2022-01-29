Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

Both the injury report and the lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team's PR.

The Timberwolves come into the game after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening in San Francisco.

They are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-24 record in 48 games played so far this season.

As for the Suns, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time in a decade last season, and made it all the way to the Finals.

This season they are the best team in the NBA with a 38-9 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball