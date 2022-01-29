Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Suns
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report and starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.
Both the injury report and the lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team's PR.
The Timberwolves come into the game after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening in San Francisco.
They are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-24 record in 48 games played so far this season.
As for the Suns, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time in a decade last season, and made it all the way to the Finals.
This season they are the best team in the NBA with a 38-9 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.