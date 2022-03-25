Skip to main content
Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening in Minnesota, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Timberwolves against the Mavericks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.    

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for the game due to a right forearm contusion.  

The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-32 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They are in the middle of a two-game losing skid, but are an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games played overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar36 seconds ago
USATSI_17393248_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17408665_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17514692_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16113432_168388303_lowres
News

Mychal Mulder Signs With Miami Heat

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Video Of Devin Booker's Words With A Fan

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17033247_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_10105830_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green Will Play Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17830922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago