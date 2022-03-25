Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening in Minnesota, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Timberwolves against the Mavericks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for the game due to a right forearm contusion.
The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-32 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing skid, but are an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games played overall.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
