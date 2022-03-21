Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Texas on Monday night for a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Timberwolves will be without Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid is probable and Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable.
They come into the night as the hottest team in the NBA, and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
In addition, they are also winners of their last ten out of 11 games.
The Denver Nuggets lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening, so the Timberwolves are now the sixth seed in the west with a 42-30 record.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.