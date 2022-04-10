Timberwolves Final Injury Report Against The Bulls
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at Target Center, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.
The finalized injury report for the Timberwolves against the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Timberwolves will be without their two best players D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns for the contest.
They enter the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 46-35 record in 81 games played.
