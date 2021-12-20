Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavs
    The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.
    The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

    The official injury report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Timberwolves. 

    The Timberwolves come into the game on a three-game wining streak after beating the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon, Denver Nuggets in Colorado and Los Angeles Lakers at home. 

    They are 14-15 on the season in their first 29 games. 

    As for the Mavs, they are 14-14 on the season in their first 28 games. 

    The Timberwolves are just a half-game behind the Mavs for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and a win on Sunday would leap them over the Mavs in the standings. 

    The game is scheduled for 8 P.M. Eastern Time. 

