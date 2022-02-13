Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Pacers
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. r
Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable, while McKinley Wright IV has been ruled out.
The Timberwolves come into the game at 29-27 on the season in 56 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 13-17 in 30 games played on the road.
As for the Pacers, they have been struggling in a big way, and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-38 record in 57 games played.
They recently traded away key players such as Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis.
