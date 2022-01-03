Timberwolves Injury Report For Sunday

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers are playing in California on Sunday evening, and for the game the Timberwolves have announced their injury report.

Their full injury report for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Timberwolves PR.

They are still without D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns due to health and safety protocols.

Their roster had a lot of players out over the last few games, but slowly they are returning to the lineup.

Anthony Edwards had missed six games in a row, but returned last Friday.

Russell and Towns are the team's two best players, so being without them is tough to win games.

Right now, they are 5-5 in their last ten games and 16-19 on the season.

