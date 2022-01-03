Publish date:
Timberwolves Injury Report For Sunday
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers are playing in California on Sunday evening, and for the game the Timberwolves have announced their injury report.
Their full injury report for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Timberwolves PR.
They are still without D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns due to health and safety protocols.
Their roster had a lot of players out over the last few games, but slowly they are returning to the lineup.
Anthony Edwards had missed six games in a row, but returned last Friday.
Russell and Towns are the team's two best players, so being without them is tough to win games.
Right now, they are 5-5 in their last ten games and 16-19 on the season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.