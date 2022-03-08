Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.
The full lineup and injury report for the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team's PR.
Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell have both been ruled out for the game.
The Timberwolves come into the game with a 36-29 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.
They have won each of their last four games, and are an impressive 7-3 in their last ten games overall.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-38 record in the 63 games that they have played.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.