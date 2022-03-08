Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The full lineup and injury report for the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team's PR.

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell have both been ruled out for the game.

The Timberwolves come into the game with a 36-29 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.

They have won each of their last four games, and are an impressive 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-38 record in the 63 games that they have played.

