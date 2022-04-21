Skip to main content

SHOCKER: Timberwolves Surprising Injury Report For Game 3

The Minnesota Timberwolves have zero players on the injury report for Thursday's Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 on Thursday at Target Center, and for the game they have a total of zero players on their injury report.   

This last in the season (the playoffs) most teams have at least a couple of players on the injury reserve, so this is very lucky for the Timberwolves to have no one to list as out. 

The Timberwolves won the first game of the series on Saturday in Tennessee, and then got blown out in Game 2 on Tuesday.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17966511_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Surprising Injury Report For Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17505584_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What DeMar DeRozan Said After The Bulls Won Game 2

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_18111043_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Luka Doncic's Current Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago
USATSI_17962523_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Shocking Injury Update About Devin Booker

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17675327_168388303_lowres
News

Viral? Dwyane Wade And LeBron James Had Tweets About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18106478_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Viral Tweet After The Celtics Beat The Nets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18112469_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Warriors at Nuggets Game 3 On Thursday

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_18100342_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Mavericks at Jazz Game 3 On Thursday

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_18117348_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves Game 3 On Thursday

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago