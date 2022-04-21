Timberwolves Surprising Injury Report For Game 3

The Minnesota Timberwolves have zero players on the injury report for Thursday's Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 on Thursday at Target Center, and for the game they have a total of zero players on their injury report.

This last in the season (the playoffs) most teams have at least a couple of players on the injury reserve, so this is very lucky for the Timberwolves to have no one to list as out.

The Timberwolves won the first game of the series on Saturday in Tennessee, and then got blown out in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Related stories on NBA basketball