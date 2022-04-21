SHOCKER: Timberwolves Surprising Injury Report For Game 3
The Minnesota Timberwolves have zero players on the injury report for Thursday's Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 on Thursday at Target Center, and for the game they have a total of zero players on their injury report.
This last in the season (the playoffs) most teams have at least a couple of players on the injury reserve, so this is very lucky for the Timberwolves to have no one to list as out.
The Timberwolves won the first game of the series on Saturday in Tennessee, and then got blown out in Game 2 on Tuesday.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.