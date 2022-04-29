Skip to main content

Surprising Injury Report For The Timberwolves In Game 6

The Minnesota Timberwolves have zero players on their injury report for Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for a must-win Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday evening at Target Center.  

For the game, they have announced their injury report, and they have an impressive zero players on the injury report.  

This late in the season, teams usually have several players out for the season, or at the very least banged up.    

The Timberwolves are very fortunate to have a 100% healthy group heading into their biggest game of the year.  

The franchise had not been to the playoffs since 2018 when they had Jimmy Butler. 

However, they have had a resurgence year as an organization with second-year head coach Chris Finch and star players D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards to go with Karl-Anthony Towns (who's been there his entire career). 

As for the Grizzlies, they were the eighth seed in the west last year and lost to the Utah Jazz in just five games. 

This season, they were the second best team in the west, and were heavy favorite in this series. 

The matchup could be the only first-round series to go seven games in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

The Grizzlies lead the series 3-2. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17966511_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Surprising Injury Report For The Timberwolves In Game 6

By Ben Stinar16 seconds ago
USATSI_17580752_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Zach LaVine To The Spurs?

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17426826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

SHOCKER: Key Player Ruled Out For Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game 6

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17410557_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17262232_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About The New Future Album

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_16152469_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Chris Paul After Game 6

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_18171018_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Viral Tweet After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18170787_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18170268_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Was Asked About His Future With The Jazz After Getting Eliminated

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago