Surprising Injury Report For The Timberwolves In Game 6

The Minnesota Timberwolves have zero players on their injury report for Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for a must-win Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday evening at Target Center.

For the game, they have announced their injury report, and they have an impressive zero players on the injury report.

This late in the season, teams usually have several players out for the season, or at the very least banged up.

The Timberwolves are very fortunate to have a 100% healthy group heading into their biggest game of the year.

The franchise had not been to the playoffs since 2018 when they had Jimmy Butler.

However, they have had a resurgence year as an organization with second-year head coach Chris Finch and star players D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards to go with Karl-Anthony Towns (who's been there his entire career).

As for the Grizzlies, they were the eighth seed in the west last year and lost to the Utah Jazz in just five games.

This season, they were the second best team in the west, and were heavy favorite in this series.

The matchup could be the only first-round series to go seven games in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Grizzlies lead the series 3-2.

