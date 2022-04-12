Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Clippers

Skip to main content
Timberwolves SHOCKING Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves have zero players on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers for Tuesday's play-in tournament game, and their injury report is quite surprising.  

This late in the season, teams usually have many players banged up, or ruled out for the season.   

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves enter their biggest game of the season with zero players on the injury report.   

The winner of the contest will instantly head to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference to play a first-round series with the Memphis Grizzlies. 

Meanwhile, the loser will play the winner of the play-in tournament game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs for a chance to get the eighth seed.  

